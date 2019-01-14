It looks like Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have some interests in common.

Two weeks after the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and the 45-year-old British actress were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes after-party, the two stars both attended two high-profile basketball games on Sunday night.

Beckinsale watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in L.A. with her longtime pal, Stephen Simbari.

The Underworld star and her friend, who is reportedly also her assistant, are known for cuddling at sporting events. In October, the two were spotted courtside getting close at another Lakers game.

Beckinsale shared a photo of herself from the game, which was also attended by George Lopez and Khloe Kardashian, writing, “Everyone was pretty tense for the game but apparently I’m just here for the fashion and was enchanted by some particularly fire tube socks #lakers.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Davidson sat courtside at the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Davidson was decked out in Knicks gear, sitting with football star Victor Cruz and his SNL co-star, Chris Redd. He was spotted grinning while watching the team’s dancers performing.

Beckinsale previously poked fun at the romance rumors between herself and Davidson in the comments section of her Instagram.

One fan remarked on a photo of her mother, writing: “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson." Beckinsale replied, “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

