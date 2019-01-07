Pete Davidson was living his best life at the 2019 Golden Globes after-parties!

The Saturday Night Live star and his friend, Machine Gun Kelly, party hopped following the annual ceremony. The pair attended at least four after-parties where they posed for pics and seemed to be in a genial mood. Davidson sported a maroon suit and black shirt for his night out, while Kelly paired a black shirt with a bright red velvet suit.

Immediately following the awards, the duo attended the NBCUniversal After-Party at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where they were spotted leaving together. As the pair stepped off the red carpet and into a car, Davidson was overheard asking Kelly, "What about that girl from before?"

Around 9 p.m., Davidson, 25, and Kelly, 28, arrived at the InStyle and Warner Brothers bash, which took place in The Oasis Courtyard at the Beverly Hilton. While posing on the carpet at the party, Davidson threw up middle fingers and stuck his tongue out. An eyewitness told ET that as Pete completed the carpet, he was approached by a woman who was working the event who asked him to do a photo booth. Davidson polity declined the woman's request and met back up with Kelly off the carpet. A woman was with Davidson and Kelly, but it appeared nothing more than friendly.

While entering the event an eyewitness spotted Davidson showing Kelly a text message that included a photo. Inside the actual event, the friends continued posing for the cameras, throwing up peace signs, smoking, sticking their tongues out and smiling. Davidson also made a brief phone call during the party and was later spotted chatting with Kelly and a few other guys on the outside patio.

Davidson and Kelly did end up filming a short clip from an elevator set. When the doors of the elevator open, Kelly hands the bellhop a tip as Davidson lights up a cigarette. Kelly posted the clip to his Instagram, writing, "they regret the invite."

Davidson and Kelly also stopped by Circa 55 at the Beverly Hilton where HBO was hosting their after-party. In addition to posing for pics with Kelly, Davidson smiled for snaps with comedian Tiffany Haddish. In one photo, Davidson and Haddish both have their tongues out, while in another snap Haddish looks like she's leaning in to lick Davidson.

Additionally, Davidson and Kelly attended Netflix's fête at a Wilshire Boulevard venue in Los Angeles. The pair was seen chatting with Davidson's SNL boss, Lorne Michaels, and his daughter, Sophie Michaels.

It's no surprise that Davidson and Kelly spent their night hanging out. The pair has been virtually inseparable since Davidson's split from his ex-fiance, Ariana Grande, and his mental health issues. Since then, they've been spotted having dinner in Malibu and at a basketball game in Denver, Colorado.

