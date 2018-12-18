Pete Davidson has been receiving a lot of calls from those who are concerned about his well-being.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw revealed that he reached out to the Saturday Night Live cast member following the troubling Instagram message he posted over the weekend.

"I talked to him personally [Sunday]," Crenshaw told KPRC2 Houston, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We don't go back very far. We're not good friends. But I think he appreciated hearing from me. I told him everyone had a purpose in this world. God put you here for a reason. It's your job to find that purpose. And you should live that way."

Davidson had previously made fun of the former Navy SEAL during a "Weekend Update" segment. He later apologized and the two hashed it out on the comedy sketch show last month. When asked what he talked to Davidson about, Crenshaw said he told him, "Know you have value."

"Especially a guy like that, sometimes he makes people laugh. Sometimes he makes people mad. But he makes people laugh a lot. It was a good conversation," he added.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old comedian deleted his Instagram account after sharing a cryptic and concerning message that caused many to worry that he planned to harm himself.

"I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people," Davidson wrote. "Just remember I told you so."

Police later performed a wellness check and confirmed he was "safe." He also sat out most of SNL's Dec. 15 episode, only coming out to introduce the night's musical guests.

In recent weeks, and since his split from Ariana Grande, Davidson got candid about his mental health struggles and his experiences with cyberbullies.

"I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth," he wrote at the time. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

