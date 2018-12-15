Pete Davidson Leaves Social Media After Disturbing Post

Pete Davidson has fans and friends worried after sharing a disturbing post on his Instagram on Saturday.

The 25-year-old actor and comedian deleted his Instagram account after sharing a cryptic and concerning message. "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people," Davidson wrote. "Just remember I told you so."

An outpouring of support followed, with fans begging someone to check on the Saturday Night Live star, and others doing their best to remind him that he's loved and supported. "Go & give this man some love. My God," Nicki Minaj tweeted, as Loni Love begged SNL to help Davidson "get the treatment he needs."

Go & give this man some love. My God. https://t.co/qchM3xGRdg — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

Y’all did the same thing to Mac Miller until he died. The #FakeBandWagonHate — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

This is for you Pete Davidson.. please @nbcsnl help him get the treatment he needs.. pic.twitter.com/sCAfnEjQ4z — Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 15, 2018

Meghan McCain also weighed in, encouraging fans to be "kinder" to each other, and Machine Gun Kelly said he was going to see Davidson personally. Jon Cryer, meanwhile, said he heard that Davidson was at SNL and accounted for.

We need to be kinder to each other... Like I said on the show - it is okay if your holiday is not easy and happy. Sending love and light to Pete Davidson... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 15, 2018

im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that. — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018

Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for.



We are thinking of you, Pete.



You are loved.



(And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018

The post came after Davidson, who has been open about his struggles with mental illness, gave a shout-out to Kanye West for speaking out about the issue.

"Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health," he wrote. "I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I'm seriously disgusted."

ET has reached out to Davidson's rep, as well as NBC, for comment.

Weeks earlier, Davidson's ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande, urged fans to be "gentler" with him. "I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet," she wrote on her Instagram Story, after he shared an emotional post about bullying.

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth," he said. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

