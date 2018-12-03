Pete Davidson recently shared a candid and emotional post about cyber-bullying and mental health concerns on Instagram, and Dr. Drew Pinsky is coming out to share his support.

The TV personality and famed psychiatrist sat down in-studio with ET Live's Melicia Johnson and Tanner Thomason to talk about Davidson's powerful message.

"To me, this was an extremely courageous note, it was extremely spot on, and for a very short message, I thought he delivered a punch," Dr. Drew said, reflecting on the lengthy note. "God bless him for doing that."

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star -- who returned to Instagram last week for the first time following his split from former fiancee Ariana Grande -- penned a heartbreaking letter about being the victim of bullies and trolls throughout their relationship and especially in the wake of their painful split.

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," Davidson wrote on Monday. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind-boggling."

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months," he continued. "I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is -- I see you and I love you."

Reflecting on Davidson's comments regarding cyberbullying, Dr. Drew had some harsh words for those who engage in the behavior, and generally attributed their hateful actions toward the comic to "envy."

"They're envious that he's with Ariana Grande, that's their first position, and then their next position is, 'Oh, good, now I can act my envy out on you, and really take you down,'" the former Loveline host shared. "One of the most destructive human emotions is envy. Envy isn't jealousy… envy is 'You've got what I want, I'm gonna drag you down to my size and destroy you for having something that I want.' And that is what they're doing to Pete."

Dr. Drew also addressed reports that Davidson has joined a dating app. A source recently told ET that Davidson signed up because he "wants a fresh start" and is "focusing on his self-happiness."

However, Dr. Drew admitted to mild trepidation about Davidson's decision.

"I mean, good on him for going out and dating, I'm all for that. He should be going out and socializing, but not by swiping," he shared. "He should break bread with somebody and try to connect with somebody real, not just someone whose image he picked up from Tinder."

