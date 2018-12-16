Machine Gun Kelly has Pete Davidson’s back.



On Saturday, the Saturday Night Live star posted a since-deleted note on Instagram hinting that he’s experiencing suicidal thoughts.



"I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. All i've ever tried to do was help people," Davidson wrote. "Just remember I told you so."



He closed his Instagram account afterward.

Kelly then tweeted, “[I’m] in the plane now on the way to see Pete. Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

Davidson also received support from his ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande, who claimed to be close by and ready to help soon after his post.

"I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know [you] have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too," she wrote in a since-deleted post.

The comic only made one, very brief appearance on SNL after his post. He introduced Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s second performance of the night. After the taping, Davidson was spotted exiting a black SUV at the Four Seasons hotel in NYC and offering the rapper a hug as he said goodbye before climbing back in, in pictures published by E! News.

Davidson has been forthright about his struggles with depression. But his short-lived romance with Grande elevated the ire directed at him online to a whole other level. He’s also previously admitted that he got death threats from her fans prior to their engagement ending.



Following his troubling Instagram post, Davidson has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebs alike including Nicki Minaj, Meghan McCain and more.

Go & give this man some love. My God. https://t.co/qchM3xGRdg — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

We need to be kinder to each other... Like I said on the show - it is okay if your holiday is not easy and happy. Sending love and light to Pete Davidson... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 15, 2018

Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for.



We are thinking of you, Pete.



You are loved.



(And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018

Grande, for her part, has also previously asked her fans to be "gentler" to Davidson following their highly publicized breakup.



