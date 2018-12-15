Ariana Grande is here for her ex.

The "God Is a Woman" singer took to Twitter on Saturday to share since-deleted messages of support to her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, after a disturbing post had fans worried he was suicidal.

"Man i’m so sorry i told a dumb joke. i really didn’t mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god," Grande wrote, seemingly in response to Kanye West calling her out for joking about his previous Twitter rant against Drake, in which he discussed mental health issues. Davidson spoke out in support of West's mental health statements earlier on Saturday.

Grande's next tweet, however, appeared to be more directed at Davidson, as she said, "I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too." It's unclear if the former Nickelodeon star meant the downstairs of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where Davidson films Saturday Night Live, or at his apartment. The pair broke up in October.

According to Jon Cryer, Davidson is believed to be with his SNL cast and crew as they prepare for this week's episode. Earlier on Saturday, the 25-year-old actor and comedian deleted his Instagram after posting a message about possibly ending his life.

Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for.



We are thinking of you, Pete.



You are loved.



(And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018

"I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people," Davidson wrote. "Just remember I told you so."

Celebs like Nicki Minaj, Loni Love, Meghan McCain and Machine Gun Kelly expressed messages of support for Davidson online, as did many of his fans. The SNL star, who had been open about his own mental health issues, shared an emotional post about bullying earlier this month.

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth," he said. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

See more in the video below.

