Ariana Grande is speaking out.

The 25-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to Kanye West, after the rapper called her out for using his feud with Drake to "promote" her new music. In a series of tweets early Saturday morning, West said he knew Grande "didn't mean no harm but I don't like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me."

West went on, discussing his recent mental health issues. "Drake verbally attacked Cudi when he was in the hospital and went at me after TMZ because I decided to release albums in June Is snowballed and he refused to meet with me but texted my mother in law and did sneak disses on peoples records that I consider family," the father of three claimed. "All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you're ready to really make sure everyone's ok don't use me or this moment to promote a song."

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Drake verbally attacked Cudi when he was in the hospital and went at me after TMZ because I decided to release albums in June Is snowballed and he refused to meet with me but texted my mother in law and did sneak disses on peoples records that I consider family — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

A few hours later, Grande replied. "@kanyewest with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women," she wrote. "It was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today."

Grande posted the joke in question on Thursday, amid West's Twitter rant blasting Drake, in which he claimed the fellow rapper had "threatened" him and was picking on people with mental health issues.

"Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn but Miley [Cyrus] and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u," Grande tweeted at the time, two hours before dropping her new single, "Imagine."

"Didn't they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next!" Cyrus replied, plugging her new cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)."

Drake has yet to respond to West's allegations, but Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his son, weighed in on Instagram. "I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself 'grown men,'" she wrote, referencing Grande's post. Kim Kardashian West, meanwhile, stepped in to defend her husband.

"@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake," she tweeted late Thursday night. "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world."

