Offset Apologizes to Cardi B After Crashing Her Show

Offset is trying to apologize after briefly taking overCardi B’s set at Rolling Loud on Saturday night to win her back.



“All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” he wrote Sunday morning. “A ni**a was just trying .....thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A nigga was just trying .....thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 16, 2018

Just a few songs into Cardi’s set on Saturday night in L.A., a three-piece sign, made entirely of roses, was rolled onto the stage, which read: “Take me back Cardi.”



That’s when the Migos rapper appeared and told Cardi, "I just wanna tell you I'm sorry, babe. In person, in front of the world, I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you, I will.”

So ... Offset interrupted Cardi’s set at #RollingLoud with this. Sis did NOT look happy pic.twitter.com/wEsXSpnZyL — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) December 16, 2018

However, this grand romantic gesture apparently did little to melt the ice between them. Cardi had a brief conversation with Offset before he quickly left the stage, along with his sign.



After performing, Cardi hopped on Instagram Live to demand that her fans be kind to Offset as they attempt to move forward separately.



“Even though I’m hurt and, like, going through a f**ked up stage right now, I don’t want nobody talking crazy about my baby-father neither,” she said before warning physical violence against his critics. “And I’m a little upset because this has been a very long, what is about to be two weeks, and I’m so tired of the bullsh*t.”

In early December, Cardi announced that she and Kulture Kiari's father had decided to part ways after cheating allegations continued to surface.

"So, everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," Cardi explained in a topless video. "We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

After Offset was rejected on Saturday, in perhaps the most public way conceivable, he didn't have time to mope because he had a birthday party to head to at Ebell of Los Angeles. He technically turned 27 on Friday.



The party was a decadent affair featuring a jungle theme and a menagerie of live animals including a Bengal tiger and monkeys, not to mention a hula hoop performer, food, drinks and a huge guest list. The shindig was attended by fellow Migos members Quavo and Takeoff, among others.

Dina Douglass

Needless to say, there was plenty to take his mind off of Cardi!



