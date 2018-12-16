Making it official!



On Saturday, Revenge alums Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman got married in the Bahamas, according to ET Canada.

VanCamp shared a wedding photo on Sunday on Instagram, in which she looked gorgeous in her white dress and veil. In the sweet photo, she holds hands with her new husband.

"12.15.18," she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

ET has reached out to the pair's reps.

While the couple has kept mostly mum on their wedding weekend, VanCamp has shared a number of tropical photos in recent days from their tropical locale.

She and Bowman began dating in 2012, a year into the show, and their romance continued long after the show went off the air in 2015.



Then, in 2017, VanCamp announced on Instagram that the couple had gotten engaged with a simple-yet-touching image. In the photo, she covers her face with her hands while standing in a forest. Naturally, this allows viewers a good look at her giant sparkler.

“He did good!” she told ET while discussing the engagement in August of 2017. “It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful.”



In the ABC drama, the 32-year-old actress played Emily Thorne, daughter of a man who was framed for terrorism. Bowman played Daniel Grayson, those family Thorne blamed for her father’s ruin. Eventually, Daniel falls in love Emily and she uses this to get closer to his family. Then, the couple got married in the third season. However, soon after Daniel shoots Emily for her betrayal.

Since the show, VanCamp has expanded her film career with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. She’s also starring in the new series The Resident.



Meanwhile, Bowman has appeared in the short-lived series Time After Time as well as Lore, Doctor Who and more.



Congratulations, you two!



Get more engagement and wedding news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Why Whitney Cummings Plans to Get Married at an Animal Rescue (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Chic for Their First Appearance as a Married Couple

Why Rosie O'Donnell Isn't Getting Married for 'a Couple Years' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery