Rosie O’Donnell is OK with a long engagement!

The media personality confirmed she was engaged to Elizabeth Rooney in October, but the pair has no immediate plans to tie the knot anytime soon.

“A couple years down the line,” O’Donnell told ET when asked about wedding plans while attending the opening of The Cher Show on Broadway in New York City on Monday. “She lives in Worcester, [Massachusetts], I live here. But very happy, yes.”

The two, who have a 22-year age gap, went public with their relationship a year ago, but have been making things work long-distance.

O’Donnell was previously married to Michelle Rounds, with whom she shared a 5-year-old daughter, Dakota, but the pair divorced in 2015 and Rounds died of apparent suicide in September 2017. O'Donnell also has four children with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell.

The 56-year-old actress and comedian also gushed about Cher while attending the event, naming “If I Could Turn Back Time” and “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” as her favorite songs by the legend.

“She embodies what an icon is, and I just love her,” O’Donnell said.

