Rosie O'Donnell's Pregnant Daughter Chelsea Files For Separation From Nick Alliegro

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter, Chelsea, has filed for separation from her husband, Nick Alliegro.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the 20-year-old filed for an annulment/legal separation in Marinette County, Wisconsin, on April 19.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have a 12-year age gap.

Their split comes following social media posts indicating that Chelsea is pregnant with her boyfriend, Jacob Bourassa.



According to the posts, their child is due in January 2019. Bourassa shared a photo and video of an ultrasound on Facebook, writing that he “can’t wait to meet my little one.”

On Saturday, a rep for O’Donnell, 56, confirmed the baby news to ET, adding that the mother-daughter pair were making amends following a rift.

“Rosie said, yes, she’s pregnant and they reconnected,” the spokesperson said.

It appears this isn’t Chelsea’s first pregnancy, as she told The Daily Mail in 2017 that she was expecting a child with Alliegro.

The interview shed light on her strained relationship with O’Donnell, who adopted Chelsea as a baby with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter.



"I've always wanted a family and I'm looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child's life -- and no, I do not feel sad about that, to be honest," Chelsea said during the interview.



However, it seems the estranged pair are now rebuilding their relationship.

