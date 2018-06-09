Rosie O'Donnell Says She's 'Reconnected' With Pregnant Daughter Chelsea

Rosie O'Donnell and her estranged daughter, Chelsea Alliegro, are making amends.

A rep for the 56-year-old former The View co-host tells ET that O'Donnell and her 20-year-old daughter have "reconnected."

“Rosie said, yes, she’s pregnant and they reconnected,” the rep stated. People was first to report the news.

Alliegro revealed that she was pregnant in an interview with Daily Mail in September of last year, but at the time said she didn’t want O'Donnell to be a part of her baby's life. The expecting mother, who was reported missing by O'Donnell in 2015 (she was later found at the house of another man), said she and O'Donnell didn't "have a relationship anymore" and she didn't think "it [could] be mended."

"I've always wanted a family and I'm looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child's life -- and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest," Alliegro said. Both O'Donnell and her daughter have been vocal about their tumultuous relationship.

Following Alliegro's comments, O'Donnell responded by taking to Twitter and writing, "She's 20...not a teen...she is married and pregnant...she doesn't want anything to do with me...great stop...doing interviews go live ur life. We have been here before Chelsea...u wanna go a few rounds in public...seems so...Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea."

In another interview with Inside Edition last year, Alliegro recalled how the last time she and O'Donnell got in an argument, "We ended up screaming at each other and I left the room.”

“Growing up, I never really got along with her and then once she kicked me out, I was just kind of done,” she added.

