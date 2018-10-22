Rosie O' Donnell Confirms Engagement to Elizabeth Rooney

Rosie O'Donnell is ready to tie the knot!

The actress is engaged to her girlfriend, Elizabeth Rooney, O'Donnell's rep confirms to ET.

The pair went public with their relationship in November 2017, but have been managing a long-distance relationship over the past year, as Rooney lives in Boston and O'Donnell resides in New York City.

"It’s been a long-distance thing. It’s been great. I think she’s a wonderful woman,” O’Donnell said of her fiancee at the 15th-anniversary celebration of her organization, Rosie’s Theater Kids, in NYC on Monday, according to People. The actress also praised Rooney's military service during her remarks.

“I keep telling her I’m too old for her. But she doesn’t seem to care,” she said. “She’s like, ‘I was in the Army! I put my life on the line every day, you think I don’t know who I want to date?’ I’m like, ‘Alright I guess that’s true.’ She has a lot of good points.”

“She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does," O'Donnell added of Rooney, 33. "She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman."

However, the pair isn't rushing into wedding planning just yet. “This is a long time in the future. We both decided that that would be best,” she noted.

The actress and comedian was previously married to Michelle Rounds, with whom she shared a 5-year-old daughter, Dakota, but the pair divorced in 2015 and Rounds died of apparent suicide in September 2017. O'Donnell also shares four children -- sons Parker, 23, and Blake,18, and daughters Chelsea, 21, and Vivienne, 15 -- with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She's in Love With a Woman 22 Years Younger: 'It's a Very Trippy Thing'

NEWS: Rosie O'Donnell Says Her Relationship With Estranged Daughter Chelsea Is Much Better Now

NEWS: Rosie O'Donnell Mourns Apparent Suicide Death of Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds: 'Mental Illness Is Very Serious'

Related Gallery