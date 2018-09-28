Rosie O'Donnell and her daughter are in a better place.

Months after the 56-year-old actress' rep told ET that that the two had reconnected following their pubic spat, O'Donnell is ready to share more about their relationship.

While co-hosting Friday's episode of The Talk, O'Donnell revealed that her and Chelsea's tough times have brought them closer together.

“I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has [been tested] because we went through some really public troubled times and, you know, she’s doing better now and we’re both communicating with each other,” O’Donnell said. “But when somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there’s a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that.”

The former View co-host and her daughter's feud became public after Chelsea was reported missing by O'Donnell in 2015. She was later found at the house of another man. The two exchanged barbs throughout the years, and in a September 2017 interview with the Daily Mail, Chelsea said she was pregnant, expecting her first child with husband Nick Alliegro, and that she didn't want O'Donnell to be a part of her baby's life. Chelsea said she and O'Donnell didn't "have a relationship anymore" and she didn't think "it [could] be mended."

In June, however, O'Donnell's rep told ET that the mother and daughter had reconnected, and just days later, ET learned that Chelsea had filed for separation from Alliegro. The pair's split came following social media posts indicating that Chelsea is pregnant with her boyfriend, Jacob Bourassa.

During her appearance on The Talk, O'Donnell also opened up about another daughter, Dakota, and how her 2016 diagnosis with autism influenced the actress' battle with panic attacks.

"It’s been worse since my daughter got diagnosed with autism. I have a 5 and half year old, and the first day that I was in the meeting and they said, ‘No, she does have autism’… I got slop sweat like William Hurt in Broadcast News. I was like dripping and my heart was going," O'Donnell shared. "It all revolves around trying to protect her from being vulnerable and knowing that there’s only so much that I can do as a mom."

