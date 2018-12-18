Pete Davidson's Saturday Night Live boss, Lorne Michaels, is being supportive of the comedian after his troubling Instagram post on Saturday hinted at suicidal thoughts.

A source tells ET that Michaels is willing to help Davidson in any way he can, and that he dropped Davidson's SNL sketches on Saturday night to give him a break. The 25-year-old star is expected back on the show in the new year.

On Saturday, Davidson wrote on Instagram, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

He then deleted his Instagram account.

Later that night on SNL, Davidson was absent from all of the live sketches. His only appearance during the show was when he introduced musical guest Miley Cyrus' second performance.

Since the alarming Instagram post, Davidson has gotten support from his famous pals and also from his ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande. In a now-deleted tweet, Grande wrote, "I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too."

Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles in the past. Last September, he revealed he was diagnosed him with Borderline Personality Disorder after a "really bad mental breakdown" during his appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast. Davidson said that as a result of the diagnosis, he changed medication and was undergoing therapy.

"Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after," he said at the time. "Blind rage ... I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder. One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]... I'm depressed all the time."

Earlier this month, he brought up his openness about depression and BPD while addressing cyberbullying following his whirlwind engagement and subsequent split from Grande.

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months," he wrote. "I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is -- I see you and I love you."

