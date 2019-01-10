Kate Beckinsale isn’t shying away from the rumors about her and Pete Davidson!

The 45-year-old British actress poked fun at the romance speculation on Instagram after a fan commented on a throwback photo of her actress mother, Judy Loe. In the black-and-white modeling shot, Loe is rocking booty shorts and has an owl on her shoulder.

“It was great that my mother covered wearing hot pants really well and rocking a fashion owl so that I could chill for my awkward teenage years and just enjoy having the teeth of an adult horse, waiting only a couple of decades for my head to grow to accommodate them,” Beckinsale jokingly captioned the photo.

One commenter replied, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson." This prompted Beckinsale to respond: “@bubs5983 no that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

Beckinsale and Davidson sparked romance rumors over the weekend when they were spotted getting flirty at Netflix's Golden Globes after-party. An eyewitness told ET that the Serendipity star and the 25-year-old comedian spent at least an hour on a back patio chatting and laughing together. While the two did leave the event at the same time, the insider noted that they did not leave together.

Here's more on Davidson's night out:

