Haters better think twice before coming after Kate Beckinsale!

The 45-year-old British actress took the comments section of her Instagram after she posted a photo of herself and her 29-year-old pal and reported assistant Stephen Simbari at an L.A. Lakers game from Sunday.

The two pals were very PDA-happy while sitting in the stands, which they have done several times before.

When one commenter wrote, “Is the boy next to you your son or why do you hang around with him?” Beckinsale replied, “He is my son yes. I kept him in the cellar for 29 years but now I feel I should take him out on jaunts.”

This isn’t the first time Beckinsale has gotten cheeky when online shade has been thrown. After she was spotted getting flirty with comedian Pete Davidson at a Golden Globes after-party earlier this month, someone commented on a throwback photo of Beckinsale’s mother, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” prompting her response, “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

