Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t just parenting goals to commoners like us! They also inspire the stars.

In a new interview with Britain’s The Times, Anne Hathaway opens up about the parenting tip she got from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are parents to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 9 months.

"They get down on the child’s level and speak to them eye-to-eye to make their child feel empowered,” the Princess Diaries star says of the royals. "I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan.”

Hathaway is mom to her 2-year-old son, Jonathan, and couldn’t be more smitten with the little one.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Leaving him is hard. I don’t want to complain,” she says of her son. "I love what I do and I’m not ready to stop doing it. I was told that once I had kids, I wouldn’t care about my career any more. I was like, ‘Nah.’ But I love something so much more now.”

She also explains how her son has taught her to love her own body.

"He’s so beautiful. I’m not perfect, but if I’m frustrated or distracted, I’m good at making sure he’s safe and walking away, calming down and then coming back to him,” she shares. "Having a son connected me with a deeper sacredness that we all possess. His body is the most gorgeous thing in the world. He’s a baby with cellulite. Why on earth would I hate my own?”

