Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney is spilling the royal tea!

In her first sit-down interview since Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry last May, the fashionista opens up about what it's like being close pals with British royalty.

"This is my first interview that I've done since the wedding or anything," Mulroney tells Harper's Bazaar, adding that there's a reason she keeps quiet when asked about the Duchess of Sussex.

"Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life," she explains. "There are certain things I hold very dear and secret. There are things I'll never talk about for sure. My life is an open book, but there's always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read."

In Canada, Mulroney is considered fashion royalty as a brand consultant, bridal authority, fashion contributor for Citytv's CityLine, an Instagram star and so much more. But in the U.S., most know her as Meghan's best friend or "unofficial stylist," a job she says is actually a big misconception.

"Styling is such a small part of what I do," she explains. "I have, like, 10 jobs. People don't know that I work so much on the back end of things. They think I'm just dressing people. My business is with brands."

Although styling isn't Mulroney's main role in the fashion industry, she's certainly good at it. She admits that one of her favorite brands, Nonie, was saved from going out of business all thanks to Meghan.

Last July, the former Suits star rocked a trench dress from the Calgary-based brand while paying a visit to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre in London, England. And like everything Meghan wears, her fans had to know where it was from and who designed it so they could buy one for their own closets.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"It's tough to be a designer. It is really tough to be a Canadian designer," Mulroney explains. "Sometimes all you need is that one-time break and it'll change your life."

"If you get your item on a celebrity, that's almost like the top of the top," she adds. "A new way of creating business."

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Reunites With Jessica Mulroney for Dinner in NYC

Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Is a New Fashion Contributor for 'Good Morning America'

Meet Meghan Markle's Bestie Jessica Mulroney: 9 Things to Know About the Stylist

Related Gallery