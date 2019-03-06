Meghan Markle delighted a crowd when she made a surprise appearance at an event with her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #WEDay in London, where each student in attendance earned their spot by undertaking at least one local and one global charitable act. During his speech, Harry stressed the importance of taking care of mental health needs and combating climate change. Toward the end of his remarks, Harry even quoted his wife, who is expecting their first child next month.

"As my wife often reminds me with one of her favorite quotes by Martin Luther King Jr.: 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,'" he said. "You aren’t always going to agree, you may find yourselves frustrated with the older generation when it seems like they don’t care. But try to remove that judgment. Try to remember that not everyone sees the world the way you do, but that doesn’t mean they don’t care."

"It means you have the incredible opportunity to help reshape mindsets, to empower those around you to think outside the box, and to work with you, not against you, to find solutions," Harry added. "You know that if you don’t stand for something you’ll fall for anything."

Harry went on to conclude his speech by telling the crowd that "we are with you," before Meghan surprised the audience by walking onstage to join her husband. Wearing a blue blazer and a black shirt and pants, Meghan looked proud as she wrapped her arm around Harry before exiting the stage hand in hand.

The special appearance came the day after Harry and Meghan attended an event in honor of Prince Charles with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The occasion marked the fab four's first time in public together since attending Christmas Day services at Sandringham.

