It's date night for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Following their royal tour of Morocco last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to London, England, and stepped out for a romantic night on the town on Saturday. The lovebirds attended a private performance of TINA the Musical, which is based on the story of music legend Tina Turner.

"We were thrilled and honoured to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to #TinaTheMusical on Saturday for a private visit," a post on the musical's official Instagram page reads.

The parents-to-be are patiently awaiting the arrival of their first child together, who is due in late April or early May. It's nice to see these two are getting a little one-on-one time before baby Sussex officially arrives!

But on Monday, Prince Harry was back to his normal royal duties. The Duke of Sussex paid a solo visit to the Sousse and Bardo Memorial, which is dedicated to those who lost their lives on the attacks in Tunisia on the Bardo Museum in March 2015 and Sousse in June 2015.

The Sousse and Bardo Memorial, made up of 31 individual streams, each one representing the British nationals who lost their lives — will be a place of remembrance, commemoration and reflection for families of those injured and killed in the terrorist attacks in Tunisia in 2015. pic.twitter.com/prRzupp16j — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 4, 2019

After the dedication ceremony, Harry then met with some of the families affected by the attacks, according to a series of tweets from Kensington Palace.

Following today’s dedication ceremony for the Sousse and Bardo Memorial, The Duke of Sussex met some of the families affected by the attacks at the Bardo Museum in March 2015 and in the resort of Port El Kantaoui, Sousse in June 2015. pic.twitter.com/cDmQgxghxb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 4, 2019

Fans of Meghan and Harry's aren't the only ones who are excited about another royal baby. ET recently caught up with Meghan's former Suits star, Patrick J. Adams, who couldn't help but gush over the excitement.

Hear what he had to say in the video below.

