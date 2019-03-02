Meghan Markle's baby isn't even born yet, but he or she already has quite the booked calendar.

ET spoke with Markle's former Suits co-star, Patrick J. Adams, at the Good for a Laugh benefit at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles on Friday night, where he said he expects playdates between his baby girl and the Duchess of Sussex's soon-to-be bundle of joy.

"Maybe at her house," Adams cracked. "It's a little bigger."

Adams and his wife, Troian Bellisario, welcomed a daughter in October 2018, but he said he hasn't been sharing any parenthood tips with his former onscreen wife, Markle. "We've shared exactly zero tips with her, because I don't think Meghan needs any tips about anything," he said.

"She looks like she knows what she's doing," Bellisario added.

As Adams noted, he hasn't spoken to Markle since she announced her pregnancy with her husband, Prince Harry. "But Meghan, I'm super happy for you," he said in a message to the former actress. "It's the greatest thing that will ever happen to you, having a baby, so we hope everybody's happy and healthy."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Comedy Benefit in Support War Child USA and INARA

There's been a bit of a baby boom among the Suits cast, as Rachael Harris gave birth to her second child, son Otto, last August. Sarah Rafferty, who is also a mom of two, joked to ET that she's down for her co-stars to reunite for a playdate at Markle's place.

"Oh, OK. It's an away game. We like away games," she said.

"I like away games," added Harris, as Rafferty said her older children would make great baby sitters.

"She can totally hop on a private jet, bring her kids in," Harris noted. "Why not?"

Friday's event, put on by Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried, benefited two organizations, War Child USA and INARA, for children whose lives have been devastated by war.

"What these causes are doing is incredible. They work from right inside the communities," Rafferty said. "So it's great to be able to shine a light on them and celebrate the work they're doing, and learn more about it."

Markle is due to give birth this spring. See more on her pregnancy in the video below.

