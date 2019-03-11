Meghan Markle's pregnancy glow is in full effect!

On Monday, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex stepped out with husband Prince Harry to attend a Commonwealth Day youth event at Canada House in London, England. The royals greeted young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, business and academia in an effort to showcase and celebrate the diverse community of young Canadians living in the U.K.

Per usual, Meghan, who is around eight months pregnant with her and Harry's first child, looked stunning in an all-green outfit, which included a coat with black beaded detailing on the cuffs and collar by Canadian designer Erdem. She paired the outerwear with a matching green dress and Aquazzura black heels. As for her hair, Meghan wore her trademark low side bun.

Upon entering the venue, Harry, who sported a dashing blue suit, was seen sweetly helping his very pregnant wife onto the curb.

In addition to chatting with the young people, the royals also participated in Canada's spring tradition of making maple taffy with some youngsters.

Canada is a special place for Meghan, who was living in Toronto to film Suits before moving to England to be with Harry. She has often referred to the city as her "second home."

After their visit to the Canada House, Meghan and Harry will continue to celebrate Commonwealth Day with Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the royal family by attending a special service at Westminster Abbey. Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, including countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe, and is often held on the second Monday in March.

