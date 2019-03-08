Meghan Markle is already teaching baby Sussex the power of feminism!

The former actress, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, was a special guest at an International Women's Day event in London, England, on Friday. Joined by female leaders and activists like singer Annie Lennox, model Adwoa Aboah and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Meghan spoke during a panel discussion held at King's College London.

During the conversation, the mom-to-be was asked by chair Anne McElvoy, "How is that bump treating you?"

"Very well!" replied Meghan, chic in a floral-printed Reiss mini-dress with a black blazer by Alexander McQueen. "It's funny, I've actually been joking in the past few weeks…I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.'"

"I loved that, so boy or girl, or whatever it is, we hope that's the case," she added.

The Duchess of Sussex previously revealed that her due date is late April to early May. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET at the time that Meghan and Harry do not know the sex of their baby, but had plans to make the nursery gender-neutral.

"They've decided not to find out the sex," Nicholl explained. "But according to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern. Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette -- whites and grays, I'm told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex's nursery."

