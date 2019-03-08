Meghan Markle is celebrating International Women's Day!

On Friday, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex sat on a panel of female thought-leaders and activists at King's College London to discuss obstacles facing women today and the global opportunities that would await women if they were treated equally to men. Markle was joined on the panel by singer Annie Lennox, model Adwoa Aboah and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, among others.

Markle, who's expecting her first child with Prince Harry next month, stunned at the event, sporting a black-and-white, floral-printed Reiss mini-dress and a black blazer by Alexander McQueen. She also carried a black Stella McCartney bag and wore matching Manolo Blahnik pumps.

In pics from the event, Markle was adorably seen cradling her growing baby bump before posing for photos with the other panelists.

Markle's attendance at the event held an additional importance, as she was named Vice President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, of which her husband is the president. In her new role, Markle will help to champion, fund and connect young leaders, specifically girls, around the world.

On #InternationalWomensDay The Duchess of Sussex has become Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.



The @QueensComTrust, of which The Queen is Patron and The Duke of Sussex is President, exists to champion, fund and connect young leaders around the world #TeamQCThttps://t.co/TWW19e6fsv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2019

Markle's style statement came just one day after her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, explained how the Duchess can save a brand from failure, simply by wearing an item from its collection.

"It's tough to be a designer. It is really tough to be a Canadian designer," Mulroney told Harper's Bazaar. "Sometimes all you need is that one-time break and it'll change your life."

"If you get your item on a celebrity, that's almost like the top of the top," she added. "A new way of creating business."

