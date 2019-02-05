What really is going on between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle?

TLC's one-hour special, Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?, which aired on Tuesday, aimed to answer that very question.

Heralded as the future of the British monarchy, Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were dubbed the "Fab Four" from the very beginning. However, rumors soon began circulating that there was tension between the Duchesses. Where those stemmed from, British media people, including royal reporters and commentators, royal historians, broadcasters and former royal staffers tried to dissect.

"Harry and Meghan had an incredibly successful tour to the South Pacific and boom, they get back and suddenly Kate and Meghan hate each other? It was extraordinary how fast it happened," says CNN's royal commentator Victoria Arbiter.

Whether it only adds fuel to the reported feud or diminishes all rumors that all is not well, Kate v. Meghan touches on the former Suits star's first days as part of the royal family, including reports that Queen Elizabeth had a stern talk with Harry before their wedding, after Meghan wanted to choose her tiara for her special day. The special also focuses on Meghan reportedly leaving Kate in tears during a bridesmaid fitting, her personal assistant quitting because of her demands and more.

"Meghan, if she did have a weak Bridezilla moment, she wouldn’t be the first bride to have experienced that," says Arbiter on Meghan's reported pre-wedding tiffs.

As the royal experts like Katie Nicholl, Paul Burrell, Robert Jobson and more take turns expressing their opinions on the rumors, they also highlight how extremely different the two Duchesses are.

"In the media they were pitted against each other: the one loud, outspoken, ambitious, American, and then the shy, retiring English rose," says Nicholl. "I think it was very convenient for the media."

But one of the most important questions that come along is: Has the press exaggerated the story? Some believe so, while others divulge that "disgruntled" employees inside the palace leak information to outlets to let people know all is not what it seems.

"I think a lot of rumors about Kate and Meghan are manufactured to sell newspapers. It’s just too good a story," says Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler. While broadcaster Carol Malone says, "The media, contrary to popular belief, do not make up stories. We can't name some of the people saying derogatory things about Meghan because they would get fired."

Then there are some commentators who say that it's actually the royal brothers who are having issues -- one of them being that Harry reportedly thought William didn't "roll out the red carpet" for his then bride-to-be and wasn't completely onboard with him marrying Meghan in the first place.

So, after the special, where do people stand? Looking at Prince Charles' relationship with Princess Diana, the commentators explain that being married to a royal is not easy and comes with a lot of pressure. They also state that the press will rally behind a royal only to later bring him or her down, never confirming or denying that there is a rift between the two Duchesses.

What they are certain about is that the once "Fab Four" will be living separate lives and that the sisters-in-law are completely "different women" who will have to work together for the foreseeable future. But we already knew that.

"Kate will always be in front, this is going to be alien to Meghan, having to curtsy to her sister-in-law in public," Burrell explains. "She's a strong, independent woman whose views will be difficult to change and that's where she's going to clash with members of the royal family and the royal household, if she doesn’t conform and do as she’s told."

ET had previously spoken to Nicholl about the supposed rift, where the royal expert said that their friendship just needed time to blossom.

"When Harry met Meghan, [as] the relationship was progressing, he was really keen to get Kate's stamp of approval. He wanted them to be close as sisters-in-law," she explained. "I think they're still in an early stage of their relationship. They're still really getting to know each other and there are many, many more years to come. A firm friendship could well blossom, I don't think it's out of the question."

"I think people forget these are still [the] early days and I think it's a matter of all of them trying to find their feet as a foursome," Nicholl continued. "For so long we had the royal trio -- Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate. Now, of course, we've got Meghan."

