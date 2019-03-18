Queen Elizabeth II is laying down the law!

According to a new report from The Sunday Times, the 92-year-old monarch has vetoed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's request for their own independent court.

"They wanted their household to be entirely independent of Buckingham Palace, but were told 'no,'" a royal source reportedly told the outlet. "There is an institutional structure that doesn't allow that kind of independence. The feeling is that it's good to have the Sussexes under the jurisdiction of Buckingham Palace, so they can't just go off and do their own thing."

ET reached out to Kensington Palace, which had no comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their plans to split royal households from Prince William and Kate Middleton last week in a statement shared by royal expert Katie Nicholl.

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring," the statement read. "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since Their Royal Highness's engagement in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangement for the Duke of Duchess's work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."

"The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace," the statement continued. "The Royal Highness will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen's Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe."

In addition to moving residences, Meghan and Harry are patiently awaiting the arrival of their first child together, who is due in late April to early May. A source tells ET that Meghan's schedule is "going to start to quiet down" as she prepares for the birth of baby Sussex.

"The couple is expected to move into Frogmore relatively soon, again so they can be settled before the baby comes," the source says, adding that Meghan and Harry are "really excited," as are future uncle and aunt, William and Kate.

Hear more on the royals in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry as He's Named Godfather at Royal Christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Splitting Royal Households From Prince William and Kate Middleton

How Meghan Markle Is Preparing for Her Maternity Leave

Related Gallery