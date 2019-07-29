Teresa Giudice is showing her support for the community of Gilroy, California, following the mass shooting on Sunday, while also revealing that she had been there just one day prior.



"I’m truly heartbroken the events that have taken place at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, CA," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote on Sunday following the horrific news.



“I was at the festival yesterday with wonderful staff, volunteers and many many families & I’m flooded with thoughts of them now as they navigate this tragic situation," she continued. "Prayers and love to the community of Gilroy tonight."

A young boy, Stephen Luciano Romero, a teenage girl, Keyla Salazar, and a young man, Trevor Irby, were killed in the mass shooting when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at the festival on Sunday with an "AK-47-type" weapon, according to CBS News. Ultimately, the gunman was also killed and over a dozen others were injured during the attack.



Along with Giudice, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to respond to tragic loss, including Katie Couric and Julianne Moore. The former noted in a post about Romero that "this is the 246th mass shooting in the U.S. this year. I am sickened by this, we all should be. This is unacceptable."

