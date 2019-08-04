Mass Shooting in Ohio Kills 9

Nine people in Ohio were killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, authorities said. Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began at 1 a.m. Sunday in a historic district that's a popular nightlife destination, but officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly."

Lt. Col. Matt Carper said at a press conference that the suspect was shot to death by responding officers. At least 27 others were injured, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said at a news conference.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the shooter was identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio. The sources said police were searching his home Sunday morning.

Police believe there was only one shooter and have not yet identified the suspect or a motive. Whaley said the suspect used a "very large gun" and was wearing body armor.

No details about the victims were released. Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said the hospital had received 16 victims, but she couldn't confirm their conditions.

The shooting took place in the Oregon District, a historic neighborhood that Carper described as "a safe part of downtown," home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters.

(This story was originally published by CBS News on Aug. 4 at 11:13 a.m. ET)

RELATED CONTENT:

Lili Reinhart, Aaron Paul and More Stars Send Love to El Paso After Deadly Shooting

Teresa Giudice 'Truly Heartbroken' Over Garlic Festival Shooting One Day After Attending

Pharrell Williams, Pusha T and More Stars Send Love to Virginia Beach After Deadly Shooting

Related Gallery