Get your wallets ready -- Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is now available to shop on Amazon!

The pop star-turned-designer just released the latest collection from her edgy, sexy and inclusive lingerie line on the e-commerce site, which features an expansive lineup of bras, underwear, sleepwear and more in sizes ranging from 32A-42H and XS-3X. As expected, RiRi's designs are bold and fashion-forward; think bright leopard prints, romantic lace and trendy logo styles, along with sleek staples in various shades of nude.

The drop comes ahead of the brand's second fashion show, which will take place on Tuesday evening at New York Fashion Week. The event promises to be a memorable one with special performances by Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg and more.

Supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls will grace the runway, rocking Rihanna's head-turning creations. Laverne Cox, 21 Savage and Normani are also expected to join in on the catwalk action.

Fans can watch the entire fashion show, in addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorites from the new Savage X Fenty collection.

