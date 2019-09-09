NYFW: Shop Exact Outfits Gigi Hadid, Zendaya & More Stars Wore

Although New York Fashion Week is when brands debut their collections for next season, six months before their release, many are opting for the see-now-buy-now format, which means the pieces you see go down the runway are available to shop right away.

Major designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Rebecca Minkoff and Ralph Lauren have taken on this model, allowing you to nab the newest fall 2019 range on their websites following their shows.

Celebs like Zendaya, who co-designed a collection with Hilfiger, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Sofia Richie all rocked outfits at NYFW that are shoppable now! Ahead, score their exact wares for fall.

Tommy x Zendaya

Zendaya collaborated on her second collection with Tommy Hilfiger. The Euphoria actress wore a python-printed pantsuit during her fashion show's finale, which just debuted on the catwalk.

Gigi Hadid arrived for the show (rumored beau Tyler Cameron was there, too!) in a Tommy x Zendaya monogrammed turtleneck and wide-leg trousers.

Bella Hadid channeled '70s vibes in a houndstooth cap, matching blazer and metallic silver pants from the collection.

Rebecca Minkoff

Sofia Richie was cool in a black utility jumpsuit from Rebecca Minkoff's fall 2019 collection.

Ralph Lauren

Joan Smalls looked ultra-glam in a sequined gown while strutting down the runway at the designer's "Ralph's Club" fall 2019 fashion show. Just in case you have a ball to go to, you can shop the exact luxe dress for a cool $5,990.

Janelle Monae performed at the jazz club-themed fashion show in a full-length tulle skirt and tailcoat.

