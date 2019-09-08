Zendaya stuns at her NYFW fashion show!

The Euphoria actress, 23, debuted her second collection in collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger on Sunday at the legendary Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week.

Per usual, Zendaya did not disappoint. She strutted down the runway for the finale in a head-turning python print pantsuit, matching shoes and cropped white tank with her gorgeous brunette curls loose.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The fall 2019 collection continuously embodies the '70s theme from Zendaya's spring 2019 range, combined with the star's distinct, confident style and passion for inclusion, diversity and empowerment. Highlights from the line include metallic wide-leg jumpsuits, houndstooth coats and head-to-toe leather ensembles.

The show's set reflected Harlem's iconic music venue back in the day, complete with classic American cars, vintage spotlights, velvet couches and more.

WWD/Shutterstock

Zendaya is the second celebrity the brand has teamed up with for its TOMMYNOW shows, following Gigi Hadid. The "see now buy now" format allows fans to shop Zendaya's collection right when it hits the runway on the Tommy Hilfiger website. She showed her first collection back in March in Paris.

Gigi sat front row with sister Bella. Gigi's rumored beau, former Bachlorette contestant, Tyler Cameron, was also in attendance.

See more can't-miss fashion moments from NYFW:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Zendaya Wears the Same Suit Michael B. Jordan Previously Wore -- See the Twinning Moment!

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Separately Attend Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne & More 'RHOBH' Cast Members Walk in Kyle Richards' First Fashion Show (Exclusive)