Zendaya literally borrowed from the boys!

The Euphoria actress rocked a chic charcoal gray double-breasted jacket, matching trousers and silk-satin neck tie from menswear designer line Berluti on Friday night at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party during New York Fashion Week.

Does the ensemble look familiar? Zendaya's stylist extraordinaire, Law Roach, pointed out on Instagram that her suit is the exact same one Michael B. Jordan wore back in February for Vanity Fair's Oscar party.

Both equally rocked the stunning suit in style. Jordan styled the jacket closed with patent leather shoes, while Zendaya left the jacket open and wore it with black tights and black velvet Christian Louboutin pumps.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

John Shearer/Getty Images

