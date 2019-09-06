Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week's kickoff was a day of firsts!

Puerto Rican artist Brytiago -- whose real name is Bryan Santiago -- became the first male reggaetonero to walk a NYFW runway. The 27-year-old singer, who Daddy Yankee first took under his wing by signing him to his El Cartel Records, walked during the Artistix S/S20 on Thursday. Brytiago's abs were on full display in a lime green and silver oversized jacket with matching pants.

The musician also rocked white sneakers and a slew of gold and diamond chain necklaces as he made his way down the Artistix runway.

"When urban music is in style," Brytiago wrote on Instagram in Spanish alongside photos of the show, adding "@andyhilfiger @artistixfashion This is @nyfw Day 1 #Artistix #Artmeetfashion #artistixnyfw."

Backstage, the "Aprendí A Amar" crooner also posed with Andy and Tommy Hilfiger.

Artistix was founded in 2013 by Greg Polisseni. The youthful streetwear brand prides itself on bringing "fun, edgy, and distinctive vibe to our clothing to complement your personal style."

While the hottest artists from Latin music -- like J Balvin, Maluma and Cardi B, among others -- have sat from row at previous NYFW events, Brytiago's presence on the catwalk was one for the books.

Earlier this year during fall/winter 2019 NYFW, Natti Natasha also represented the urban music genre when she strutted her stuff during Spanish designer Custo Dalmau's Custo Barcelona show.

