NYFW Spring 2020: Dates, Schedule, Featured Designers and More

Models, celebrities, designers, stylists and more will reunite at New York Fashion Week, where the spring 2020 collections will be displayed for the world to see. This year marks a new beginning for the NYC runway shows, as the Council of Fashion Designers of America have switched things up to bring a breath of fresh air to the semi-annual showcase.

So before the designers show their latest collections and the hottest trends of next year are made, ET's breaking down everything you need to know ahead of September New York Fashion Week.

When is NYFW? This year sees a much shorter and compact schedule from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11. The event begins Friday, Sept. 6 with Telfar showing the first collection, and ends on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with Marc Jacobs closing the week.

What is it? Held in February and September, NYFW is a semi-annual event where designers showcase their latest fall and spring collections to buyers, the press and general public.

Who will be there? Expect to see top models like Gigi and Bella Hadid strut their stuff on the catwalk, as well as Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow. There will also be a slew of Hollywood A-listers sitting front row at many events, which could feature Julianne Moore, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nina Dobrev, Chloe Grace Moretz, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and many more. Of course, we can't forget music's hottest artists who will also be on hand at a number of events that week, including Celine Dion, Alicia Keys and more.

Which designers will be showing their collections? With over 50 designers on the schedule, Jeremy Scott, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Christian Siriano, Ralph Lauren, Jason Wu, The Row, Carolina Herrera, Tom Ford, Coach, Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, Brandon Maxwell and Tory Burch are just a few who will debut their latest creations. For the first time, Zendaya will also be showing her Tommy Hilfiger collection during the week. Rihanna's inclusive lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, will also showcase its fall/winter 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week. Georgina Chapman is also set to present her first solo Marchesa show, by appointment only. For a full list of the shows, see here.

What is different this year? Aside from the shorter schedule, the spring 2020 NYFW will be Tom Ford's first in his new role as chairman of the CFDA. Diane von Furstenberg previously held the role for 13 years. Ford has regularly opened NYFW, however, this year he's switching to Monday, Sept. 9. Ralph Lauren is also switching his usual morning show to a nighttime event, while The Blonds will be teaming up with Moulin Rouge The Musical for a spectacular can't-miss experience.

How can I experience NYFW from home?: ETOnline will be covering the event by showing you the hottest star sightings, best dressed, biggest moments and more. Be sure to also tune in to all the excitement by downloading the ET mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device, where there will be shows streaming and exclusives coming your way.

