Zendaya is serving looks in Paris!

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress is in the City of Light for fashion week. The 22-year-old style star can do no wrong with her sartorial choices even when she takes risks.

On Tuesday, Zendaya rocked a Marc Jacobs oversized navy blue cape coat, white shirt, dark green taffeta skirt and feather-adorned hat from the fall 2019 collection with Christian Louboutin white pumps. The brunette beauty referenced her fashion-forward look to be Mary Poppins-inspired as she posted a photo of the outfit on Instagram with the caption, "Mary Poppins has officially arrived in Paris."

Backgrid

Zendaya was major in mint green the following day on Wednesday. The fashionista wowed in head-to-toe mint green via a Sally LaPointe ensemble of a newsboy cap, turtleneck sweater, long coat, belted utility-esque trousers and socks worn with sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps.

Backgrid

She is currently in town with her stylist, Law Roach, who also dresses Celine Dion, Anne Hathaway, Tiffany Haddish and Ariana Grande, to prepare for the showing of her first collection with Tommy Hilfiger on Saturday. The line boasts '70s vibes with a range of dresses, jeans, tops and more that channel the groovy era.

