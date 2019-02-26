A slew of stars couldn't pass up the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show.

Lindsay Lohan,Salma Hayek and Kate Moss were among the celebrities who attended the Fall/Winter 2019/2020 runway show in Paris, France, on Tuesday. “Sophisticated and liberated spirit” was the inspiration for the show, according to YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello, and Hollywood took note as they sat front row for the event, which included 103 new looks full of glitz, sequin and dramatic silhouettes.

While the catwalk was filled with dozens of stand-out looks, the Beach Club star, who was accompanied by her youngest sister, Aliana, kept things to a minimum, rocking an all-black look.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

It was a date night for Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. The actress opted for a colorful outfit, which included a green blouse, deep red blazer and matching hat, and black pants.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The British super model kept things classy in a white button-up shirt, which she paired with black dress pants, a velvet blazer and heels.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Ezra Miller, meanwhile, fabulously arrived to the runway show wearing a black mesh top, black-and-silver fur coat with black pants. He completed his look with red lipstick and slicked back hair.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Felicity Jones looked divine in another black-and-white ensemble.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Fashion icon Bianca Jagger, in a cheetah print maxi dress, and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg were all smiles as they sat front row.

Charlotte gainsbourg and Bianca Jagger Saint Laurent

The Dark Tower actress and model Abbey Lee Kershaw showed up in a sophisticated black dress, which she paired with a black with gold shimmer blazer.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms star Mackenzie Foy attended the show and wore a crimson sequin skirt with a black top and jacket.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

As for actor Matt Dillion, he donned an all-black ensemble to the event.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kaia Gerber also strut her stuff on the catwalk during the Saint Laurent fashion show, wearing two stunning and chic ensembles. One look featured the 17-year-old in a silver-and-black sequin mini-dress with a dramatic sleeve, while the other saw her in an oversized black blazer, tights and a black beaded headpiece.

Estrop/Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images

The second half of the show included models walking under UV light and showing off fabulous florescent styles. Attendees had a blast watching the ultraviolet designs glowing down the catwalk, making it a memorable show for Paris Fashion Week.

