Paris Hilton and Lil Kim Rock the Runway in Sassy Fashion Show: Pics!

Looks like blonds do have more fun!

Paris Hilton and Lil Kim wowed fans on Tuesday night at The Blonds show during New York Fashion Week.

First the 37-year-old heiress strutted her stuff in a sparkly silver bodysuit with a thick silver statement necklace. The bold look was completed with some silver high heeled boots.

Lil Kim, 43, then hit the catwalk in a revealing gold body suit with a plunging neckline to deliver a surprise performance as the models did their best walks past her.

The two icons posed together backstage at the show, striking their best diva stances.

FilmMagic

Getty Images

Getty Images

This isn’t Lil Kim’s only surprise appearance recently. She joined Christina Aguilera on tour last October, and also showed up to Gabrielle Union’s ‘90s birthday bash later that month.

For more from Hilton, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Hilton's Aunt Kyle Richards 'Wasn't Surprised' She Called Off Her Engagement

Paris Hilton Rings In 2019 In Aspen One Year After Ex Chris Zylka's Proposal

Paris Hilton Reveals If She's Keeping or Giving Back Her $2 Million Engagement Ring

Related Gallery