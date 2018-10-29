Oh, she’s just a girl!

Gabrielle Union was that Hollaback Girl this weekend! The 46-year-old actress enjoyed a “Sweet Escape," throwing an early Halloween birthday bash for herself with friends and family.

At the ‘90s-themed soiree, Union went full ska rock, dressing as No Doubt front woman Gwen Stefani. She shared a video of herself running down the stairs in a blonde wig, white crop top that reads “Gwen” and plaid pants with chains on them.

Union got fully into character, jamming out to Stefani’s “Just a Girl.” The real Stefani was obsessed with the costume, reposting the video to her own page and writing, “@gabunion obviously this made me sooooo happy!! Gx.”

But that wasn’t Union’s only birthday surprise. At the bash, there was a special guest attendee — Lil Kim! The 44-year-old rapper broke it down on the dance floor with Union, jumping into the party while her track, “The Jump Off,” was playing and rapping along. She then went on to perform “Crush on You,” much to the crowd’s delight.

And it wouldn’t be a Union party without some precious couple moments between Union and her hubby, Dwyane Wade.

The pair sang and danced to Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin Down” in a sweet video that Wade, 36, shared to his Instagram account.

“Last night was AMAZING!!!” he wrote.

