Nicky Hilton Rothschild didn't have to look to far to find inspiration for her Halloween costume this year.

The mother of two channeled sister Paris Hilton's iconic 21st birthday look for the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday. Nicky's ensemble was a near carbon copy of the sparkling dress Paris rocked to her birthday party in 2002, complete with a plunging neckline.

Nicky accessorized the look with a diamond choker necklace and tiara, just like her sister did 16 years ago. The heiress showed off her costume on Instagram, letting the world know she was going for "PH vibes" -- and got the seal of approval from her big sis.

"That's hot," Paris commented.

Paris -- who also attended Friday's party, but dressed as a sexy Furby -- has inspired many celebs throughout the years, including Kendall Jenner. The model famously channeled the former Simple Life star for her own 21st birthday in 2016.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar the same year, Paris said she was flattered by Kendall's homage to her.

"[Kendall] was like, 'I saw the pictures of you and I was obsessed, it was so beautiful so I had another designer recreate it,'" Hilton revealed. "It's like when I was little, I wanted to copy Madonna and wear what she wore in the '80s, so the fact that I'm seeing these beautiful girls -- who are the new style icons right now -- reminds me of when I wanted to look like Madonna. It's flattering."

