Harry Styles Channels Elton John in Spot-On Halloween Costume

Is that you, Elton?

Harry Styles perfectly channeled Elton John at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night. The former One Direction singer sported a sparkly, bedazzled Los Angeles Dodgers uniform that was nearly identical to the iconic ensemble John sported for his shows at Dodger Stadium in 1975.

Styles -- who accessorized with a pair of gem-studded pink sunglasses -- couldn't help but have a little fun while showing off his spot-on "Rocket Man" costume to the camera from inside the jam-packed party. Scroll down to see just how well Styles' look stacks up against the original.

While John himself wasn't in attendance at the big Halloween bash, the party, held at Casamigos co-founder Mike Meldman's home, couldn't have been more star-studded. Celebs like Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and their kids, Presley and Kaia Gerber, were of course there to support Casamigos, while Paris Hilton, Olivia Munn, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Ryan Seacrest, Kelsey Grammer, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin were also in attendance. Check out the pics below.

An eyewitness tells ET that guests at the party were welcomed with a Casamigos ice shot as they walked through the door. Later, they enjoyed signature cocktails including the Casamigos Margarita, Black Magic and Smoke Show, which were served from bars lined with Casamigos tequila.

According to our eyewitness, food was also provided at the party, as celebs enjoyed Kobe cheeseburger sliders, mini hot dogs, French fries and truffle fries, chips and guacamole, and pizza. Craig's served vegan ice cream for dessert, while Tacos Familiar food truck was onsite, serving tacos and burritos.

Partygoers commemorated the occasion in a slow-motion booth, as well as with custom branded selfie balls, which were passed around the party.

See more on how the stars are celebrating Halloween in the video below.

