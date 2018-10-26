Rita Ora, is that you?

The 27-year-old singer made fans do a double take when she epically channeled Post Malone during the 2018 KISS Haunted House Party at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Friday.

“Ma get Halloween started for you the right way... postttyyyyyy I LOVE YOU BRO @PostMalone ...ratatatatataata wassssss gooood!! And this is also a BIG thank you to getting me to 14 million on instagram!” the “Your Song” singer wrote on Twitter.

Ora’s resemblance to the rapper was uncanny. From the scrappy outfit, to the beard and curly hair, Ora captured Malone’s true self. Best of all, it was the her recreation of Malone's face tattoos that truly took things to the next level.

“@PostMalone i LOVE you bro. Surprised Wembley as you tonight at my show my fans didn’t even recognise me LOL 👻,” Ora wrote alongside a video.

There's no denying that Ora really gave it her all when dressing as the "Better Now" rapper. With Halloween just around the corner, see more entertaining celeb costumes in the video below.

