You may not know it to look at him, but there was once a time when Post Malone was tattoo free! In fact, it was his pal, Justin Bieber, who inspired the first ink he ever got.

"I was always so scared to get one and then I got one,” the 23-year-old rapper admitted on Monday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

It all started when his debut album, Stoney, was in the works.

"We were working on Stoney, and then we had a tattoo artist came through, and I was like, you know what? Justin Bieber’s got some tatts, and I love you, but I know I’m way tougher than you,” he quipped of the pop star.

Noting that his first body art was a Playboy bunny, Post added that the fresh ink was short lived.

"I guess Justin was watching this interview in the future when I said I was tougher than him ‘cause we played basketball like two days later and he knocked the whole thing off,” he said of the bandage covering the tattoo. “It was just blood dripping down my hand. It kind of looks like my tattoo got dropped in lava, but I like the story anyways.”

In April, the Biebs shared some of his own tattoos on Instagram, writing, “If tattooed didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not very one!! Over a hundred hours of hart work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE Made my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN.”

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson's New Tattoo Is a Copy of Ariana Grande's 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' Ink

Emilia Clarke Sports Epic New Dragon Tattoos to Honor the End of ‘Game of Thrones’

Brooklyn Beckham Gets Angelic Tattoo on His Chest

Related Gallery