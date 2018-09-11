Brooklyn Beckham Gets Angelic Tattoo on His Chest

Brooklyn Beckham is definitely taking after dear old dad!



The 19-year-old son of tattoo-covered retired soccer star David Beckham posted a new photo Tuesday highlighting some artwork he had done recently. In the photo, Brooklyn shows off a new tattoo on the right side of his chest featuring a group of cherubs flying among the clouds with flowers.



“Bloody love it mate xxx,” he wrote alongside the image, along with a shout-out to the man behind the ink, famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo. Though he’s just now acknowledging the finished artwork on his Instagram, it seems he actually started this piece months ago.

Fans first noticed the new ink, minus loads of clouds and details, in July when his mother, Victoria Beckham, posted a photo of herself and her son riding together in the car, naturally with Brooklyn going shirtless, a fact she couldn't help but playfully point out.

“Contemplating how to rate today’s Uber driver 🤔 #whynoshirt @brooklynbeckham,” she captioned the photo. He has since proudly displayed the tattoo in a video in which he carefully applies sunscreen on his face.



As fans know, this is hardly Brooklyn's first tattoo. It’s not even his first angel! He has a Cupid-like cherub brandishing a bow and arrow above his navel. He’s also got “Mama’s Boy” in a type font by his heart, among many others. He’s definitely catching up with his pops!



Get more breaking celebrity news in the clip below.



