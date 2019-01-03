Paris Hilton's 2019 is already off to a great start!

The newly single heiress returned to California on Wednesday after spending New Year's Eve in Aspen, Colorado, surrounded by her close friends.

"Slaying into the New Year with my #AspenCrew," Hilton, 37, captioned a pic on Instagram.

At one point during her trip, she also hit the slopes with her "sis," Sofia Richie, snapping a few selfies while on the chairlift.

And according to Hilton, the rest of her 2019 will be just as "lit."

Interestingly enough, Hilton was in Aspen exactly one year ago, when her now ex-fiancee, Chris Zylka, proposed to her during a romantic ski trip.

"I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend," she tweeted at the time. "I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"

Earlier this week, Hilton was a guest co-host on The Talk, where she said that she's "doing really good" following her split from the 33-year-old actor.

"I'm just really having my me time," she said. "I just feel that, when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance."

