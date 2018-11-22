Paris Hilton isn't letting a breakup get her down!

Just three days after news broke that the socialite broke up and called off her engagement with Chris Zylka, she was spotted at the airport in Melbourne, Australia.

Hilton, chic in a comfy, all-black ensemble, appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and waving to photographers as she made her way through the airport.

The blonde beauty accessorized with a black baseball cap and oversized sunglasses, but there was one piece of jewelry noticeably absent from her wardrobe -- her massive $2 million engagement ring from Zylka.

A source confirmed to ET on Monday that Hilton, 37, and Zylka, 33, split a few weeks ago. The source added that the relationship moved too fast, and Hilton realized over time that Zylka wasn't the one for her, and their relationship just wasn't meant to be.

Hilton also seemingly confirmed the news herself, posting a few pics via Instagram in which she called herself "Miss Independent" and quoted a line from Marilyn Monroe about moving on. Hear more on the split in the video below.

