Star Sightings: Paris Hilton Debuts New Fragrance, Snoop Dogg Hits the Turntables & More!

Back to business! Paris Hilton returned to Harrah's Resort Atlantic City on Tuesday for the first time since getting engaged to fiance Chris Zylka. The 37-year-old heiress deejayed at the Pool After Dark in celebration of the launch of her latest fragrance, Platinum Rush.

Tom Briglia

DJ Snoopdelic! Snoop Dogg manned the turntables at a private bash for Anward Hadid's 19th birthday at 1OAK last Saturday. Music mogul Jermaine Dupri an 1OAK co-owner Richie Akiva also joined Snoop in the DJ booth.

1 OAK LA

Riverdale star Camila Mendes got candid with SHAPE Fitness Director Jen Widerstrom at SHAPE Body Shop Q&A session last Saturday at Hudson Lofts in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff Lewis/SHAPE

Tyga jumped in the DJ booth to celebrate BET Awards weekend at Avenue Los Angeles presented by Remy Martin on June 23. Spotted night in the VIP section were Nina Dobrev, Jessica Szohr and Ruby Rose, who had a girls night out with a group of friends.

Top Chef Canada host Eden Grinshpan served up a shawarma burger outside of her new restaurant, Dez, in New York City on June 22.

Dez

Jessica Alba attened Refinery29's Rooms San Francisco: Turn It Into Art opening party at Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco: Turn It Into Art opening party at Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, on June 20.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Refinery29

Spotify hosted its "Fits as a Footballer" event with Olympic and World Cup champion Brandi Chastain, in New York City on June 20.

Kimberly Mufferi

Francia Raisa stepped out for the Unlikely Heroes Nights of Freedom party at the W Hollywood hotel's Loft in Los Angeles, California, on June 21. The soiree was sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka and BeatBox Beverages.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes

Will & Grace star Debra Messing teamed up with T.J.Maxx to launch The Maxx You Project, creating a community that encourages women to embrace their individuality together, in New York City on June 19.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for T.J.Maxx

Hillary Scott and her daughters got into the patriotic spirit with Old Navy’s Flag Tees ahead of the Fourth of July at her Nashville home last Tuesday.

Startraksphoto

Taye Diggs and his adorable son, Walker, spent Father's Day at a Yankees game in Old Navy's Getaway Shirts.

Michael Simon

Amber Valetta celebrated the season two premiere of This Is LA, a lifestyle show created by her brother, Robert Valetta's Circle 8 Productions, at Yamashiro in the Hollywood Hills on June 19.

Michael Bezjian

On June 18, Genius Brand International, Inc. announced that Netflix, has greenlit the production of season two of the animated preschool series, Llama Llama. Jennifer Garner will return in the lead role as Mama Llama.

Genius Brands International

Bon Appétit! Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews enjoyed a Panera Bacon & Mac Cheese sandwich to celebrate the national expansion of Panera Bread delivery at the Firefly Music in Dover, Delaware, on June 16.

Mark Stehle/AP Images for Panera Bread

Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Chef Seamus Mullen celebrated the launch of goop Aspen during the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, on June 15.

Priyanka Chopra was chic in a monochromatic tan look while shopping the new beauty floor at the SAKS FIFTH AVENUE flagship store in New York City on June 15.

Michael Simon

Famke Janssen attended the Up2Us Sports gala in New York City on June 14, where Michelob ULTRA presented the annual "Coach of the Year" award.

Getty Images for Up2Us Sports

Ty Dolla $ign traveled to the Big Apple to perform at Stoli Vodka “Loud and Clear” Global Campaign Launch event at Marquee nightclub in New York City on June 14. Stoli Vodka’s new global campaign reveals the brand’s unapologetic message: “Whatever drives you, make it bold, make it last, make it loud and clear.”

Courtesy of Stoli® Vodka

Zoe Saldana celebrated the launch of the new American Express Cash Magnet Card at the Simplify Your Summer event in NYC on June 14.

Michael Simon

On June 13, Food Network host, social media influencer and former ET intern Skyler Bouchard hosted a premiere party in New York City for TREAT YOURSELF WITH SKYLER at Gelso & Grand NYC.

Food Network

Zac Brown Band marked their eighth consecutive sold-out concert at Fenway Park in Boston on June 15, which is a venue record for most consecutive sellout concerts. The country band's setlist included crowd favorites like "Free," "Sweet Annie," "Home Grown," "Cold Weather" and "Whiskey's Gone."

Getty Images

Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld make charity work a family affair! The couple attended the GOOD+ Foundation 2018 Bash in New York City late last month. The family fun-filled evening supported all the work GOOD+ does to address multi-generational poverty in the U.S.

Courtesy of GOOD+

