Star Sightings: Lady Gaga Hangs Out With Her Mom, Kaitlyn Bristowe Celebrates RoséFest and More!

Lady Gaga is celebrating those closest to her!

The pop star graciously supported her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, as she was honored at the Empathy Rocks 10-year anniversary fundraiser for Children Mending Hearts, hosted by Lysa Heslov at a private residence in Beverly Hills on June 10. Guests also enjoyed specialty Casamigos cocktails. Mother Monster, who arrived with fiance Christian Carino, appeared to get emotional during the heartfelt speech she gave while presenting her with the Global Change Maker award for her work with the Born This Way Foundation.

Chris Polk/Matt Winkelmeyer for Getty Images

Alison Sweeney, meanwhile, spent time with her four-legged friends, teaming up with Royal Canin to help encourage pet owners everywhere to “Fight the Beg” and start a conversation with their veterinarian about their pet's ideal weight and how to control begging during a pet's weight-loss process.

Michael Simon

Jennifer Lopez spent time backstage at her Las Vegas show on June 8 with Ashley Brinton, who has a dance song, “Trouble,” on the Billboard charts.

Cory Rooney Media

J.Lo also proved her fitness style was on point, while rocking “Jenny From the Block” and the Fawn Diamondback Barefoot Legging from Niyama Sol. “Gettin it in on Game Day... see you tonight Vegas! #allihave #snakeprint@niyamasol,” she wrote on Instagram on June 1.

The superstar’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, hosted a D’USSE dinner at Del Frisco’s Steakhouse in midtown Manhattan during the Subway Series weekend, when the New York Mets took on the New York Yankees at home in Queens, New York. Rodriguez was surrounded by a close group of friends, including Tiki Barber, Sara Haines, Ryan Ruocco and Barstool Sports’ Dan “Big Cat” Katz, as the crew dined on steaks paired with JAY-Z’s D’USSE Cognac.

Corp Quarterly Retreat. @barstoolbigcat @arodcorp A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 9, 2018 at 9:38pm PDT

And John Legend headlined the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation hosts 4th Annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 11. The event raised over $2.2 million for the Foundation's Direct Programs.

Getty Images

Migos also hit the stage, putting on an unannounced performance at EA Play 2018 in Hollywood on June 9. The GRAMMY-nominated group performed for about an hour, with a set list that included their most popular hits like "Walk It, Talk It," "Bad and Bougie," "Stir Fry" and "Motor Sport."

J Balvin celebrated the launch of his new VIBRAS album and upcoming tour at Buchanan’s Whisky’s Es Nuestro Momento Celebration at Public Arts at PUBLIC hotel on June 7. To kick off the night, Alex Sensation surprised Balvin with a special DJ set and toast to congratulate him for VIBRAS officially hitting number one on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums.

Ivan K. McCartney

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe had a blast riding the famous gondola at Napa Valley's Sterling Vineyards en route to their annual RoséFest on June 9.

Callie Ann for Sterling Vineyards

Shaun White also celebrated National Rosè Day on June 9 by showing off his wine fridge, which was full of Hampton Water!

Shaun White/Instagram

Lisa Vanderpump celebrated Los Angeles Pride at her West Hollywood restaurant, Pump, on June 10, and she'll be keeping that celebration going all month long! Vanderpump and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars are auctioning off a VIP luncheon for a lucky fan -- and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit GLAAD, the largest LGBTQ media advocacy group. All you have to do to enter for your chance to dine with Lisa and co. is visit eBay.com/GLAAD before June 21.

GLAAD

Just a couple of days earlier, Madelaine Petsch revealed a new Privé Revaux sunglasses color, “Cherry Red,” from her capsule collection during a private fan event at The Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles on June 7.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Petsch’s Riverdale co-star, Camila Mendes, celebrated her own collaboration with John Frieda Hair Care in Miami.

Michael Simon

Also in Miami, John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, dined at David Grutman’s KOMODO with Gotti producers and fellow cast members before making their way to LIV at Fontainebleau, where they posed for pics in the DJ booth and were even surprised when the DJ played the Bee Gees' hit song, “Night Fever,” from Saturday Night Fever.

WorldRedEye.com

On another night, the pair continued celebrating their upcoming movie, Gotti, at dinner with co-star William DeMeo, who plays Sammy the Bull.

-

Chef Fabio Viviani kept the heat in the kitchen by using PEPCID AC to alleviate heartburn while he prepped and plated a four-course Italian meal hosted by Feastly.

Michael Simon

Julianne Hough paid for breakfast with a friend in New York City by using her Marriott Rewards Premier Plus credit card.



Quantico star Johanna Braddy rocked a fun summer outfit, including new sunny sandals from comfort footwear brand Dansko, while hanging out at Molly’s Cupcakes in New York City on June 1. “Spring time, Swing time,” she wrote on Instagram.

And Olivia Culpo stepped out for Saks Fifth Avenue's opening of their new jewelry floor at the New York flagship location on June 5. The event was also hosted by Town & Country Magazine.

BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, were too cute as they attended a dinner celebrating famed Colombian ready-to-wear designer Johanna Ortiz. Lauren Santo Domingo, founder of Moda Operandi, hosted the intimate soiree with Kim Crawford Wines at La Sirena at the Maritime Hotel in New York City.

Mataeo Prandoni/BFA.com

Nina Dobrev and Rita Ora posed together at The Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on June 12.

Griffin Lipson/BFA

Over in Las Vegas, singer-songwriters Austin Mahone and Pia Mia were spotted inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on June 8 with a large group of friends, enjoying a performance by resident DJ Alesso.

Back in L.A., Kristin Cavallari and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk attended SVEDKA Vodka’s Red, White and Booze BBQ at a private home in the Hollywood Hills on June 12. Cavallari, who donned a Storets denim dress and Uncommon James accessories, flipped burgers and played ping pong with her fellow reality star during the fun summer kick-off.

Michael Simon/StarTrakPhotos.com

Nikki Lund picked up ultra soft pajamas and underwear sets by Kindred Bravely, which also has soft French terry nursing bras that Behati Prinsloo and Joanna Gaines love, while at the Hilton house on May 26.

Amy Graves



Emmy Award-winning TV host Pili Montilla attended the Alegria Magazine event with celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei on May 3, where they were overheard chatting about his new Beverly Hills Spa and Aura Silk face cream.

-

Stormy Daniels received the key to West Hollywood as she hosted a red carpet event at Chi Chi La Rues. At that WeHo spot, she met up with artist and reality television personality Sham Ibrahim, who gave the adult film star a portrait of herself.

-

And before Curtis Stone jetted off to Aspen, Colorado, for the Food & Wine Classic, he was honored on June 2 at the 17th Annual Butterfly Ball for his work with Chrysalis, a Los Angeles nonprofit working to give second chances to low-income and homeless individuals through jobs.

Rachel Murray

Whitney Port also shared her favorite smoothie recipes with ET, revealing, "After a good workout, I make sure to refuel with a smoothie made with LACTAID® Milk. The protein and sugar are just what my body needs after a good sweat."

The former reality star added that she's staying in shape by "doing a lot of spinning, it’s a really quick and easy workout. If I don’t have time to go to the gym, I take Sonny on long walks around our neighborhood. It’s really hilly by my home and I can definitely break a sweat pushing that stroller around."

Michael Simon/StarTrakPhotos.com

