Star Sightings: Drake Parties It Up, Emily Ratajkowski Works Out & More!

Drake kicked off Memorial Day weekend in style!

The 31-year-old rapper was spotted dining at hot spot KOMODO in Miami, Florida, on May 25, before heading to South Beach, arriving at David Grutman’s Story Nightclub around 1 a.m., where he joined Migos and friends in the VIP area. Sean "Diddy" Combs joined the party at 3:45 a.m. and bought 10 bottles of Ciroc for the group to enjoy.

WorldRedEye.com

Also in Miami was Joan Smalls, who hit up Grey Goose’s late-night soiree at Nikki Beach. Guests included Chloë Sevigny and Jay Ellis, and Smalls spent most the night on the dance floor!

On May 26, Evan Ross celebrated the weekend at CliQue Bar & Lounge in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Ross was spotted enjoying tableside mixology and CliQue's signature sliders.

CliQue Bar & Lounge

The same day, DJ Khaled performed at TAO Beach in The Venetian in Las Vegas. The fans flocked to the dance floor as the “Dinero” artist took the stage and pumped out the hits before heading into the DJ booth and taking over the decks.

Shawn Mendes and Jared Leto hit the stage, as they performed “Rescue Me” together during Thirty Seconds to Mars' set onstage from BBC Radio 1 Biggest Weekend Music Festival in Swansea, Wales, on May 27.

Matty Vogel

And Zedd closed out the weekend at WET REPUBLIC Ultra-Pool at MGM Grand in Las Vegas with his set on May 28. Earlier in the weekend, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren and Martin Garrix took the DJ stage at the venue.

Mike Kirshbaum

Jessica Biel also spent time in Las Vegas, stopping by Yellowtail Restaurant at the Bellagio to pay a visit to one of her favorite Michelin award-winning chefs, Akira Back. She enjoyed his famous Big Eye Tuna Pizza!

.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, meanwhile, laid back on their Booking.com getaway at the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France.

booking.com

Venus and Serena Williams competed and won their first doubles match in nearly two years at the French Open in Paris, France, on May 30. The two looked extremely stylish with Serena in a Nike bodysuit and Venus in EleVen’s newest collection, ‘Sprint.’

Zebe Haupt

Ali Larter and Shannon Rotenberg celebrated the Launch of Nyakio at RonRobinson at Fred Segal Melrose on May 22. A portion of the proceeds from purchases made at the event will be donated to Girls Inc., a non-profit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

John Sciulli/ Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski looked effortless while heading to a workout session in L.A. with a FIJI Water Sports Cap in hand!

Frazer Harrison

And Emmy award winner Pili Montilla was spotted with celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei at the Algeria Magazine Event. She was overheard discussing his brand new offices at Beverly Hills Center for Plastic and Laser Surgery.

.

Jason Bateman was spotted at the Lexus Dugout Club at a table by the buffet, smiling and in a good mood before the Dodgers game on May 29.

Jordyn Woods attended the French Connection Fall 18 Collection Preview at Eric Buterbaugh Gallery in L.A. on May 30.

BFA/John Salangsang

AlunaGeorge hit up the Jetta Haus pop-up event showcasing the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta in LA on May 18.

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

In Chicago, Vanessa Bayer joined M&M'S® and local Chicago teens for an evening of comedy in support of Red Nose Day at The Second City.

Jean-Marc Giboux/AP Images for M&M'S Brand

In New York City, Christie Brinkley braved a hailstorm (literally!) to attend the Cinema Society screening and warm up with LINDOR Milk Chocolate truffles on May 15.

Patrick McMullan Co.



Sienna Miller was spotted out and about in the Big Apple wearing B Collection by Bobeau’s Devin Knit Jumpsuit in navy. The actress styled her rib knit jumpsuit with casual Birkenstock sandals, layering necklaces and sunnies, achieving her effortless boho signature style.

Blackbird

On May 23, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Horizon, was officially named by godmother Queen Latifah in a NYC ceremony.

Carnival Cruises

The week was also full of entertainment as Donald Glover, Tiffany Haddish and Maxwell hit up the after-party for the NYC Screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story sponsored by FIJI Water.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for FIJI Water

An eyewitness spotted Aziz Ansari at a New York City screening of the film in IMAX 3D at the AMC Loews theater in Lincoln Square.

Whitney Port, meanwhile, showed off her favorite summer finds from the Marshalls Summer Kick-Off Event in New York City on May 23.

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Nick Cannon rode in the two-seat INDYCAR called The Fastest Seat in Sports to lead the field to a green flag with Mario Andretti.

INDYCAR

And Justin Hartley surprised unsuspecting dinner guests at MorningStar Farms.

Casey Rodgers/AP Images for MorningStar Farms

See more star sightings in the gallery below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Star Sightings: Selena Gomez Celebrates Cinco de Mayo Early, Gwyneth Paltrow Gooped It Up in Dallas & More!

Star Sightings: Demi Lovato Gets Sporty, Sophia Bush and Gina Rodriguez Hug It Out in LA & More!

Star Sightings: Selena Gomez Defies Expectations, Backstreet Boys Crash an Exercise Class & More!

Related Gallery